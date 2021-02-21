Carlsson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.
Recalled from the taxi squad and inserted into the lineup earlier in the day, Carlsson collected his first career goal when he converted an Oliver Bjorkstrand cross-ice feed to tie the game in the second period. The 24-year-old had tallied just three assists through his first 22 NHL games over parts of four seasons.
