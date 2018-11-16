Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Flipping between leagues again
Carlsson was called up from AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Considering it was the third time in as many days that Carlsson has been moved between Cleveland and Columbus, the blueliner may need to invest in some new tires. The 21-year-old has appeared in 13 combined games this season (just one in the NHL) and has scored all six of his points in the minors. Don't be surprised to see Carlsson making the 141-mile trek between arenas again in the future.
