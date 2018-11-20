Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Headed back to AHL Cleveland
Carlsson is on the move again, as he was demoted to the minors Tuesday.
It's not immediately clear if this is a long-term decision or merely a cap-saving move with the Jackets off until Friday's matchup with Toronto. This is the fourth time since Nov. 14 that the defenseman has been moved between league and probably will continue to do so throughout much of the season.
