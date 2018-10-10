Carlsson was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

With both Seth Jones (knee) and Brandon Dubinsky (oblique) expected to be out of action into November, the move to demote Carlsson could be simply to get him some more play time -- the Monsters are in action Thursday. The organization will likely promote a player ahead of Thursday's clash with Florida -- Zac Dalpe figuring to be a leading candidate after racking up six point through the first three games of the AHL season.