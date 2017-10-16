Carlsson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, as his injury seems worse than originally anticipated.

The 20-year-old originally suffered the ailment Oct. 13, and already missed Saturday's contest against Minnesota. Carlsson had been making his presence felt defensively throughout the first four games recording six hits and four blocked shots, while throwing seven shots on net. Carlsson can first return off of the injured reserve Oct. 21 against Los Angeles.