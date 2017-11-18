Carlsson was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The Swedish blueliner missed 11 consecutive games with an upper-body injury before returning Nov. 7, but given that the Blue Jackets won't play again until Monday's clash in Buffalo, Carlsson can keep up his conditioning by drawing into Saturday's minor-league contest against Milwaukee. As the Blue Jackets' 2015 first-round (29th overall) draft selection, the 20-year-old projects well long term, but he's too inexperienced to be relied upon in fantasy settings at this juncture.