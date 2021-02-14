Carlsson was waived by the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Carlsson didn't suit up in any of the first 16 games of the season. In turn, he'll be subject to waivers. If he goes unclaimed, the team can place the 24-year-old on the taxi squad. The Swedish defenseman played just six games with the big club last year, as he spent most of his time in the minors, recording 12 points over 41 contests.