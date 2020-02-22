Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Jumps to big club
The Blue Jackets recalled Carlsson from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
The Blue Jackets have three blueliners on injured reserve, so Carlsson will add depth heading into Saturday's game versus the Predators. He's watched 11 straight NHL games from the press box, so it's unsettled whether he'll draw into the lineup.
