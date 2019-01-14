Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Making trek back to minors
Carlsson was shipped down to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
With how many time the Jackets have flipped Carlsson between the NHL and AHL, the defenseman will likely need new tires after the season is over. The Swede has played in just one game for Columbus this year and figures to continue serving as an emergency depth option next time he gets called up from the minors.
