Carlsson recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Carlsson went four games without a point after opening his campaign with a goal and an assist in his first two outings. The Swede has added seven shots on net and a plus-2 rating in seven contests. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from the 24-year-old blueliner, although he appears to have solidified his spot in the lineup.
