Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Moves back to AHL
Carlsson was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
It's another day and another roster move involving Carlsson, who sat out of Thursday's game against the Flyers as a healthy scratch, which was the plan all along. He's shuffled about the organization's ranks several times this season, and it's difficult to rely on a player without a stable role at hockey's highest stage.
