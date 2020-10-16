Carlsson put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Columbus on Friday.
Carlsson's deal will be two-way for 2020-21 before converting to a one-way pact in the second year. As such, Carlsson could spend some time in the minors this year with AHL Cleveland, though he'll certainly get the opportunity to earn a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Jumps to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Recalled from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Ushered to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Summoned to NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Returned to AHL affiliate•