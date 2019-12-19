Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Promoted to top level
The Blue Jackets recalled Carlsson from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Columbus placed Andrew Peeke (hand) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Carlsson's likely in for an extended stay with the big club. The 22-year-old blueliner has notched one goal and nine points while posting a plus-6 rating in 28 games with Cleveland this campaign.
