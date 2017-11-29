Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Reassigned to minors
Carlsson was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Carlsson is probably just heading to the minors in order to get some additional play time, considering he has served as a healthy scratch in his previous six games. The Monsters will be in action Thursday versus AHL Manitoba, so look for the defenseman to get called back up prior to the Blue Jackets' matchup with the Ducks on Friday.
