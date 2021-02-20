Carlsson was recalled from Columbus' taxi squad Saturday and will join the lineup, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
David Savard (illness) was scratched, creating the need for more reinforcements on a Jackets blue line that was already missing Zach Werenski (lower body). Carlsson has yet to see any action at the NHL level this season.
