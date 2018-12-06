Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Recalled from minors
Carlsson was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
While Carlsson will be in attendance for the club's clash with the Flyers on Thursday, he will be watching from the press box. The Jackets had an extra spot under the 23-man roster limit and apparently decided to bring in the blueliner for added emergency depth with Dean Kukan out on a conditioning assignment.
