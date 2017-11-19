Carlsson was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Sunday.

Just as anticipated, Carlsson's brief demotion was made with the intention of him playing Saturday's contest against AHL Milwaukee. Carlsson did exactly that, finishing with a plus-1 rating in a 3-1 win. Now that he's returned to Columbus, it'll be interesting to see whether he's included in the lineup for Monday's matchup against Buffalo and if head coach John Tortorella plays him more than eight minutes in a game -- something that hasn't happened since Oct. 13.