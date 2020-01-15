Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Returned to AHL affiliate
Columbus reassigned Carlsson to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Carlsson's demotion indicates Ryan Murray (upper body) is likely nearing a return to game action. The 23-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role with Cleveland, where he's picked up nine points while posting a plus-6 rating in 28 games this campaign.
