Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Returned to minor-league affiliate
Columbus sent Carlsson to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
The Blue Jackets had to send Carlsson to the minors in order to make room for Calvin Thurkauf on their roster ahead of Saturday's game against the Predators. The 23-year-old blueliner will likely be back with the big club as soon as Oliver Bjorkstrand (undisclosed) is given a clean bill of health.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Recalled from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Ushered to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Summoned to NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Summoned to The Show•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Sent back to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.