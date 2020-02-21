Play

Columbus sent Carlsson to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

The Blue Jackets had to send Carlsson to the minors in order to make room for Calvin Thurkauf on their roster ahead of Saturday's game against the Predators. The 23-year-old blueliner will likely be back with the big club as soon as Oliver Bjorkstrand (undisclosed) is given a clean bill of health.

