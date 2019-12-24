Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Sent back to AHL
Carlsson was dropped down to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Carlsson served as an extra body during Monday's win over the Islanders. With several injuries still lingering on the Blue Jackets' blue line, the 22-year-old defenseman could be recalled after the holiday break as some insurance depth. He failed to record a point in his two games during his call-up.
