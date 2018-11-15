Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Sent down to minors
Carlsson was demoted to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
This most recent stint in the NHL for Carlsson lasted just one day, as the blueliner was just promoted Wednesday. With Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) and Artemi panarin (illness) both under the weather, the Jackets needed to make some moves to bolster their forward and goaltending depth. Carlsson is likely to find himself moving between leagues frequently this season, but will figures to spend most of his time with Columbus in the press box.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Summoned by parent club•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Headed down to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Skips back to minor-league club•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Slots back into lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Shipped to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Brought up to NHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...