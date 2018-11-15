Carlsson was demoted to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

This most recent stint in the NHL for Carlsson lasted just one day, as the blueliner was just promoted Wednesday. With Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) and Artemi panarin (illness) both under the weather, the Jackets needed to make some moves to bolster their forward and goaltending depth. Carlsson is likely to find himself moving between leagues frequently this season, but will figures to spend most of his time with Columbus in the press box.