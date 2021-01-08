Carlsson (undisclosed) is expected to join the Blue Jackets' practice Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Carlsson missed the first few days of training camp, although the generic "unfit to practice" line was the only explanation for his absence. Missing time with an already short stay in camp could hurt Carlsson's chances of earning a third-pairing job to start the 2020-21 campaign. The 24-year-old blueliner, a first-round pick from 2015, is primarily battling with Dead Kukan, Scott Harrington and Michael Del Zotto for the job.