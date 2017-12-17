Carlsson was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.

The 20-year-old blueliner has been used sparingly by Columbus this season, logging one assist in 10 games while serving as a healthy scratch for various periods. When Carlsson has been in the lineup, he's averaged just 11:19 of ice time, and saw fewer than five minutes on five occasions, as well.

