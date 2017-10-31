Carlsson (upper body) was able to skate for the first time Tuesday since getting hurt, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

While it is certainly a good sign that Carlsson was able to get back on the ice, he remains on injured reserve and has not been cleared to practice. The Blue Jackets have not provided a timeline for the blueliner's return, so fantasy owners should expect him to remain sidelined indefinitely.

