Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Skips back to minor-league club
Carlsson was returned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
It appears that either sophomore sensation Zach Werenski (undisclosed) will be fit to play in this next contest or the Blue Jackets want to give Dean Kukan a look on the third pair against the Senators. Carlsson has collected only two points and 18 empty shots through 14 games as a rookie this season.
