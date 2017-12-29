Carlsson was returned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

It appears that either sophomore sensation Zach Werenski (undisclosed) will be fit to play in this next contest or the Blue Jackets want to give Dean Kukan a look on the third pair against the Senators. Carlsson has collected only two points and 18 empty shots through 14 games as a rookie this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories