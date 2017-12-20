Carlsson will suit up for Wednesday's clash with Toronto, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

In order to be in the lineup, Carlsson must have been recalled from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday -- one of the few moves allowed under the holiday roster freeze. The Swede -- who is still looking for his first NHL goal -- will replace Zach Werenski (undisclosed) on the blue line.

