Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Summoned by parent club
Carlsson was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Swede has played only one game at the NHL level this season and failed to record a point. Meanwhile, Carlsson has notched seven points in 12 games with AHL Cleveland.
