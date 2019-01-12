Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Summoned from minors
Carlsson was called up from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
Carlsson ascends to the top level with Ryan Murray (illness) out of commission for the evening's road game against the Capitals. While he's primarily viewed as a shutdown type, Carlsson has produced three goals and 12 assists over 68 minor-league games to at least keep opposing defenders honest when he controls the puck.
