The Blue Jackets recalled Carlsson from AHL Cleveland on Monday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Ryan Murray (back) is still on IR, and Seth Jones (ankle) has been ruled out indefinitely. As a result, Carlsson will get another shot with the big club, but he'll likely serve as depth. The Blue Jackets have six other healthy defensemen, so Carlsson will likely float in and out of the lineup going forward.