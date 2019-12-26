Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Summoned to The Show
Columbus recalled Carlsson from AHL Cleveland on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Carlsson's promotion suggests one of the Blue Jackets' top-six defenseman may be dealing with an injury or illness ahead of Friday's matchup with Washington. The 22-year-old Swede has picked up nine points in 28 games with Cleveland this campaign.
