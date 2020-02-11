Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Ushered to AHL
Carlsson was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Carlsson was promoted to the NHL on Monday morning and served as the seventh defenseman for the Blue Jackets' tilt against the Lightning. The team is still dealing with several injuries on the blue line, so the 6-foot-5 defenseman could be recalled again soon.
