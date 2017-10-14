Play

Carlsson (undisclosed) will sit out Saturday, when the Blue Jackets face the Wild on the road, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

According to this latest report, the Swedish defenseman is "a little nicked up," so he'll give way to Scott Harrington in this next contest. This appears to be a day-to-day ailment for the former.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories