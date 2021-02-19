Bayreuther was promoted to Columbus' taxi squad Friday.
Bayreuther has appeared in two AHL contests this season, going scoreless while posting a minus-2 rating. The 26-year-old American will likely spend most of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors or on the taxi squad.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Placed on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Joins Blue Jackets•
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Drops down to minors•
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Summoned to the show•
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Back with Dallas on two-way pact•
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Qualified by Stars•