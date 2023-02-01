Bayreuther picked up an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

He added two shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots to his ledger while getting stuck with a minus-2 rating. Bayreuther's assist did help the Jackets get a point in the standings, as the blueliner's pass from deep in his own end found Johnny Gaudreau just outside the Caps' zone and led to the tying goal midway through the third period. Somewhat quietly, Bayreuther has two goals and five points in his last 10 games, although he was a healthy scratch for seven straight games in the middle of that stretch.