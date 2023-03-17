Bayreuther notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.
Bayreuther has logged three assists over his last two contests, earning points in consecutive games for the first time since January. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to hold down a third-pairing role. He's at two goals, nine helpers, 40 shots on net, 43 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 36 outings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Rare two-point effort•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Collects helper in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Scores first of the season•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Sees season high in ice time•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Set for call-up•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Returned to AHL affiliate•