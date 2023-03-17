Bayreuther notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Bayreuther has logged three assists over his last two contests, earning points in consecutive games for the first time since January. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to hold down a third-pairing role. He's at two goals, nine helpers, 40 shots on net, 43 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 36 outings.