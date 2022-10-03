Bayreuther was placed on waivers by Columbus on Monday.
The Blue Jackets intend to assign Bayreuther to the minors if he clears. In 43 games last season, he posted eight assists, 44 shots on goal, 45 blocks and 50 hits.
