Bayreuther signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Friday.
Bayreuther joins a crowded blue line and will likely begin next season with AHL Cleveland. The 26-year-old played in the AHL last season and recorded 29 points over 59 games, but he does have 19 games of NHL experience under his belt.
More News
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Drops down to minors•
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Summoned to the show•
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Back with Dallas on two-way pact•
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Qualified by Stars•
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Sent down to AHL Texas•
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Needs to hit reset button•