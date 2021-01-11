Bayreuther was placed on waivers Monday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

The 26-year-old defenseman is on a two-way contract but needs to clear waivers to be assigned to AHL Cleveland. Bayreuther saw the only NHL action of his career in 2018-19, playing 19 games for the Stars, and he's unlikely to add to that total this season working behind a deep Jackets blue line.