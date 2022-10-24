Bayreuther was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Bayreuther has collected an assist in each of his three AHL appearances this season. The 28-year-old's promotion could indicate that Nick Blankenburg (upper body) will miss some time. Bayreuther logged eight assists in 43 games with Columbus last season.
