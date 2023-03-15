Bayreuther logged two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Bayreuther doesn't get on the scoresheet often -- he'd gone six games without a point entering Tuesday. He helped out on the first goals for both Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner in this contest. Bayreuther is up to a career-high 10 points with 40 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 42 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 35 outings this season. He should maintain a third-pairing role the rest of the way.