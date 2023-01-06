Bayreuther scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.

Bayreuther tied the game 2-2 in the second period when his slapshot deflected off the pad of Darcy Kuemper and into the back of the net. It's the first goal of the season for Bayreuther and his third point in 15 games. The 28-year-old defenseman should maintain a spot in the Columbus lineup due to a rash of injuries on the blueline, but he isn't likely to provide much value for fantasy purposes.