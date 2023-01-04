Bayreuther recorded two shots on net and two blocked shots in 20:13 of ice time during Tuesday's loss to the Senators.

Playing in his second game since his latest promotion from AHL Cleveland, and his 14th of the season for the Blue Jackets, Bayreuther saw a season high in TOI with Columbus but did little with it. The 28-year-old hasn't been to increase his role beyond depth option despite multiple injuries on the Jackets' blue line this season, and he has two assists, six PIM, 16 shots, 17 hits and 21 blocked shots through those 14 contests with a minus-1 rating.