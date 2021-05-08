Bayreuther was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
The New Hampshire native lit the lamp Friday, but that was Bayreuther's only point in nine NHL games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Set to make CBJ debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Sent to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Ascends to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Placed on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Joins Blue Jackets•