Bayreuther will be called up by the Blue Jackets on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Bayreuther will rejoin the big club following a potential long-term injury to Zach Werenski (upper body). Bayreuther logged one appearance for the Blue Jackets in a previous stint, playing 15:09 versus the Bruins on Oct. 28. He could be in line for a fairly regular role going forward depending on how long Werenski is out.