Bayreuther has been promoted from the taxi squad and will make his Blue Jackets debut Monday in Florida, Blue Jackets insider Jeff Svoboda reports.
Bayreuther has 19 games of NHL experience under his belt, all of which came with Dallas in the 2018-19 campaign. He has decent offensive instincts and could provide value as a bargain bin DFS option, as Bayreuther has produced at a point-per-game pace in 10 appearances with AHL Cleveland this season.
