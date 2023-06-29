Brindley was selected 34th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Brindley was so good in the first half of his freshman season at the University of Michigan that he essentially played his way onto the United States World Junior team. He looked good in the tournament and finished the year averaging nearly a point-per-game (38P in 41GP) for the Wolverines. As good as Brindley looked this season, his game isn't for everyone. He's severely undersized at 5-foot-9 and about 165 pounds, and his offensive abilities, while fine, are far from elite. What Brindley does bring to the table is plenty of speed and an elite work ethic. He profiles best in a future bottom-six, energy role for Columbus.