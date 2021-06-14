Hofmann secured a one-year, $900,000 contract from Columbus on Monday, CapFriendly reports.

Hofmann was selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft but has never left his native Switzerland. It appears the 28-year-old winger is finally prepared to leave home and make the jump to the NHL next year. In 12 seasons in the NLA, Hofmann has logged 485 games in which he recorded 165 goals and 159 assists, adding another 61 points in 105 postseason clashes. If he can bring that scoring touch to North America, Hofmann could challenge for a spot in the top six this year.