The Hurricanes traded Hofmann to the Blue Jackets for a 2022 seventh-round pick, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Hofmann was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft, but he has never played in North America. According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, he'll remain with EV Zug of the Swiss A League for the rest of the season.