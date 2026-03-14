Richard scored twice in AHL Cleveland's 3-1 win over Hartford on Friday.

Richard hasn't done a lot on offense in his AHL rookie year, logging seven goals and 15 points through 56 appearances. He picked up his second game-winner of the campaign with this effort. The 23-year-old defenseman signed his entry-level deal last March and will likely need more development time before competing for a bottom-four role with the Blue Jackets that doesn't seem to be great for fantasy potential.