Nyquist (shoulder) is approximately two weeks away from joining the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Nyquist underwent shoulder surgery in November, with an initial estimate of a 5-to-6 month recovery. April 4 will be the five-month mark, so the Swede is right on track. Per Scheig, Nyquist's primary focus currently is on building up strength. Due to the long layoff, the 31-year-old winger would likely be eased back into action initially -- he's most likely to fill a middle-six role.